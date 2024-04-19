Break-in leaves Barrie home with considerable water damage

Police are hoping to identify the person(s) who allegedly broke into a Barrie home and caused extensive water damage.

According to police, the break-in happened sometime between Tuesday at 6 p.m. and Thursday around 10 a.m. at a home under renovation on Tiffin Street.

They say the suspect(s) got into the house through a rear window and went into the upstairs bathroom, where the shower head was removed, and the faucet turned on, accumulating nearly a foot of water in the basement.

Police say there was also an overwhelming smell of gas throughout the house, but it dissipated once the gas supply was shut off.

No arrests have been made.

"Police are reminding the public that if they ever see a person who does not belong at or near a home or business, to take note of their physical characteristics, clothing and any other noticeable details that may help to identify them and immediately call police," Barrie Police Service noted in a release.