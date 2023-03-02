Brampton, Ont. firefighters' campaign raises $100k for Schwalm children after mother's death

A sincere tribute to a dear friend has raised almost $100,000 in support.

Paul Lecompte, president of the Brampton Professional Firefighters Association, wrote a touching post on a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the Schwalm children after their mother’s death.

In his post, Lecompte wrote, “Ashley Schwalm (Milnes) was an amazing mother, friend, sister, and daughter who was tragically taken from us all on January 26. She was a treasured resident of Collingwood and a special member of the Brampton Firefighter community.

“Her greatest joy was her two beautiful children. Both of their worlds have been turned upside down, and they now need our support, stability, and nurturing more than ever.”

James Schwalm was arrested one week after his 40-year-old wife's body was discovered in her burned SUV after it crashed on Arrowhead Road, south of Highway 26 in The Blue Mountains.

Donors to the collection page that has reached $99,756 as of Thursday shared their heartfelt wishes for the children.

Arthur and Mary Parks wrote: “Our thoughts are with the Milnes and Schwalm families, especially Ashley’s children, during this extremely difficult time.”

Meg Annand wrote: “In loving memory of Ashley, whose spirit will live on in her beautiful children.”

The allegations against James Schwalm have not been tested in court.

He is scheduled to make his next appearance in court Friday.