Bradford West Gwillimbury Fire Services receives donation of CO/smokes alarms

A public education program could save thousands of families across Ontario.

Enbridge Gas and the Bradford West Gwillimbury Fire & Emergency Services announced they are working together to improve home safety and reduce fires and carbon monoxide-related deaths.

Bradford fire services received 288 combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms through Safe Community Project Zero. The Fire Marshal's Public Fire Safety Council provided more than 8,000 alarms to residents in 50 municipalities across Ontario.

"Carbon monoxide is known as the 'silent killer' for a reason, and evidence shows that prevention saves lives. We know that the best way to avoid carbon monoxide exposure is to eliminate it at the source by properly maintaining fuel-burning equipment and that the alarms are a critical second line of defence to protect against carbon monoxide poisoning," said Jason McArthur, manager of operations for GTA East Operations with Enbridge Gas.

This year, Enbridge Gas invested $250,000 in Safe Community Project Zero, and over the past 14 years, the program has provided more than 76,000 alarms to Ontario fire departments.

When properly installed and maintained, combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms help provide the early warning to escape from a house fire or carbon monoxide exposure safely. Carbon monoxide is a toxic, odourless gas that is a by-product of incomplete combustion of many types of common fuels.

"The objective of Safe Community Project Zero is to deliver combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to residents in Ontario communities who need them the most," said Jon Pegg of the Ontario Fire Marshal.

"It's a program that fire departments can adopt to help educate their communities about the requirement for all Ontario homes to have a CO alarm if they have a fuel-burning appliance or an attached garage."

"We are honoured to collaborate with the Fire Marshal's Public Fire Safety Council and Enbridge Gas to be able to distribute 288 combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms within our community.

"Distributing the alarms also allows staff to engage with residents and further educate on fire safety, which is one of our key mandates in the fire service," says Chief Brent Thomas. "We are extremely grateful for this partnership and thank Enbridge Gas for this generous donation.

Thomas said the fire department will work with local organizations through the coming weeks to distribute the combination alarms to less fortunate households.