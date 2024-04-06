BARRIE
Barrie

    • Bradford set for 'Battle of the Badges' charity hockey game

    BWG Battle of the Badges Charity Hockey Game (Source: townofbwg.com) BWG Battle of the Badges Charity Hockey Game (Source: townofbwg.com)
    Share

    South Simcoe Police officers and Bradford West Gwillimbury firefighters will face off in their 'Battle of the Badges' charity hockey game Saturday night.

    The event will take place at the Bradford Leasure Centre and is free to attend.

    There will be a silent auction and a chuck-a-puck contest, with all proceeds supporting Bradford's Helping Hand Food Bank.

    More to come. 

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News