Bradford Library workers strike ends, case goes to arbitration

After ten weeks of strike action, library workers in Bradford West Gwillimbury will be returning to work.

Issuing its decision on Friday, the Ontario Labour Relations Board (OLRB) has approved the request of the library to send the ongoing dispute to arbitration.

"It's unjust that after 71 days of striking to achieve fair wages, Library workers are being forced to return to work without a collective agreement," said Katherine Grzejszczak, president CUPE 905. "Again and again, the mostly female workers' demands for respect, $1.35 and fairness have been ignored by those in power. First by the Library CEO at the bargaining table, then by Mayor Leduc and the majority of Council who upheld the CEO's decisions, and now by the Labour Board."

The arbitration process will appoint a neutral third party to assess the issues between CUPE 905 and the library.

"During the waiting period, employees will return to work, and our Library will reopen for in-person services as soon as possible," said Matthew Corbett, CEO of the Bradford West Gwillimbury Public Library.

A hearing date can be scheduled after a neutral third party is selected.

The union added that it is reviewing its "legal recourse" over the decision to end the strike.