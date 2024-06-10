Bradford kicks off week dedicated to RCAF's centennial anniversary

The Town of Bradford West-Gwillimbury has kicked off a week filled with festivities in honour of a major milestone for the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF).

On Monday, local veterans, along with representatives from CF Borden, the birthplace of the RCAF, gathered for a special flag-raising in honour of the RCAF's 100th anniversary. The division launched in April 1924.

The flag-raising ceremony on Monday was just the beginning of a week filled with diverse activities, all designed to commemorate the RCAF's 100th anniversary.

"It means so much because the members of the Royal Air Force have dedicated their lives to making Canada safe and free," said Lt. Col. Ferguson Mobbs. "For a hundred years, they've been doing that. So we want to showcase these people and the RCAF for what they have done for Canada."

The flag-raising was attended by many members of Bradford's town council and Deputy Mayor Raj Sandhu, who filled in for the mayor who had a last-minute schedule conflict.

"It's so important to all of us, all Canadians and residents of Bradford, that we recognize and thank our Armed Forces and Royal Canadian Air Force for what they have done," Sandhu said. "They have played a big, huge role for our freedom and how peacefully we've stayed and live in this country."

The week of events is being put together with help from the Bradford Public Library. On Wednesday, the library will host a special film screening focused on the air cadets, followed by a panel discussion on the RCAF on Thursday.

The commemorative events end on Friday with a parade at 10:30 a.m., followed by a special performance by the SkyHawks at 1 p.m.

"These events really capsulize the dedication, honor of so many people for Canada and we have to express this to our young people so what's happened in the past is never forgotten and yet instill in them the values and virtues that we as Canadians cherish," said Lt. Col. Mobbs.

Throughout the week, the library will also have a flight simulator for the public to use, allowing them to get a sense of being behind the controls of an RCAF plane.