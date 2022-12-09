Bradford charity's online auction sells street names to the highest bidder
A street named Desire will cost you at least $1,000.
So would Smith, Singh or Cheung, for that matter.
As a unique fundraising alternative, CONTACT Community Services is auctioning off street names across Bradford West Gwillimbury and New Tecumseth during its Community Hope Chest campaign.
"We're the first in the region to have the opportunity to do this," said Brenda Pufek, community development and engagement manager.
"It's such a wonderful way to honour or memorialize someone," she said.
Five street names are up for grabs, including three in Bradford, one in Beeton and one in Tottenham.
CONTACT Community Services is a not-for-profit organization that helps the homeless and people who are struggling with urgent needs, such as transportation to doctors' appointments, help with food instability, a cell phone, or housing.
Both of CONTACT's Clothes Line thrift stores in Alliston, and in Bradford that opened last year, are taking part in the online auction with 55 items up for grabs, including golf packages and local art until Dec. 15.
Bradford's Mayor John Leduc was a deputy mayor last term when the idea of street names as auction items was passed around the table at a council meeting.
"We thought it was a wonderful idea," Leduc said. "We have a street naming policy, but council decided to waive it for a good cause."
With dozens of items on the auction block, Pufek said the community has been very generous in donating items for the Community Hope Chest campaign.
"We're blessed to be in such a giving community," she said.
