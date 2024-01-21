BARRIE
Barrie

    • Bracebridge OPP investigating catalytic converter theft

    Catalytic converter (CTV News/Ian Duffy) Catalytic converter (CTV News/Ian Duffy)
    Officers in the Town of Bracebridge are investigating after a catalytic converter was stolen from a large vehicle from an area business Saturday morning.

    A business owner at 345 Ecclestone Drive reported to police that a catalytic converter had been stolen from a vehicle at around 5 a.m.

    Police say the suspect appears tall, wearing only black clothing and carrying a duffle bag.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police.  

