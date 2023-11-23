Bracebridge man's whereabouts a mystery since his disappearance in August

Loved ones of a Bracebridge man not seen in over three months are appealing for help locating him as they hold onto hope that he will return home.

"Please let us know one way or another that you are at least alive. We care for you. We want you home," said Daniel Holden's partner Christy Stengel, who said she last saw him on August 11.

"He left here to go to Bracebridge to pick up his clothes from his apartment and come back. And it didn't happen that way," she said.

Police said Holden hadn't been seen or heard from since security video captured him driving a 2002 Mazda MPV minivan with the licence plate CKXC268 on August 12 in the Bracebridge area.

Police say the missing Bracebridge man could be driving a tan or gold-coloured 2002 Mazda MPV minivan with the licence plate CKXC268. (Supplied)

Stengel described Holden as a private person, adding it's not like him to disappear.

"He would never hurt me like this."

She believes he may have gone to Casino Rama in Orillia, but otherwise, what happened to him remains a mystery.

"I fear the worst because this is not his style. This is not him. He would be honourable, and he would tell people that he was going," Stengel added.

Provincial police publicly declared Holden a missing person one month later.

The 38-year-old man is five feet six inches tall, with a slim build and short dark hair.

Anyone with information on Holden's whereabouts is urged to contact the authorities.