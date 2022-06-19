Bracebridge celebrates Father's Day with car show

Dads in Bracebridge were treated to a Father's Day car show Sunday.

The Bracebridge Father's Day Car Show returned after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

"I haven't seen this in a couple of years, so it's nice to get out with people, see all the old cars and get out with the family," said a car show attendee.

"There are so many people, and the weather is perfect. It feels like the way it should be."

The show brought about 220 cars into Bracebridge's downtown.

"It's become a tradition, so to be able to bring that back is important to the businesses, as well as the BIA itself and the town," said Tracy Larkman, Business Improvement Area Association administrative coordinator.

It's a tradition passed down to Jeff Stevenson from his dad.

"My dad and I have always bonded over cars and trucks and boats, so being able to come to the car show and hang out with him and reminisce about being a little boy riding around in this, it's great," said Stevenson, car enthusiast.

Nearly 6,000 people strolled the street, a big boost for vendors.

"I think there is a lot more of a turnout because it's just after COVID, which I think is fantastic because it's keeping us busy," said Elena Sinclair of Lake of Bays Brewing.

It was also a welcomed sight for businesses and restaurants where families and loved ones took a break for a bite to eat.

"After the last two years, to see the place full of people and the street full of people to see everyone out and about has been fantastic," said Keith Johnston, Bracebridge Hall owner.

The car show has brought people together for over a decade, bridging the gap between generations while showing dad a little appreciation.