Boy, 14, struck riding bike in Barrie's east end

Police in Barrie investigated a fail-to-remain after a 14-year-old riding a bike was struck in the city's east end.

According to police, the incident happened Monday shortly after 8 a.m. on Grove Street East.

They say the driver got out of the vehicle to check on the teen before leaving.

Following an appeal for information on the driver on Tuesday afternoon, police updated the situation, noting the "investigation involving a Mazda from yesterday has been resolved."

Police say the boy was treated for minor injuries.