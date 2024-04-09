Boxing trainer faces 52 charges in historical sexual assault investigation

Longtime boxing trainer, Ajaz Khan of Wasaga Beach, is facing 52 criminal charges as part of an alleged historical sexual assault investigation by Peel Regional Police.

Charges against the now-68-year-old Khan include sexual assault, sexual interference, corrupting a minor and making child pornography.

Khan trained at his gym, King of the Ring, in Brampton, and police claim he sexually assaulted multiple young victims while acting as the gym's president and owner.

Investigators believe there may be more victims out there and are appealing for anyone who hasn't yet done so to come forward with information.

Court documents list the alleged offence dates as between 2009 and 2012.

Khan has trained several provincial and national champions out of the Brampton gym.

Police say he was arrested in late March following the execution of search warrants in Brampton and Wasaga Beach.

Boxing Ontario stated it had since suspended Ajaz Khan from all its activities on its website.

The statement reads, in part, "The protection of our membership and community is paramount, and as the governing body for Boxing in Ontario, we take these responsibilities extremely seriously.

Following receipt of the news that criminal charges for sexual offences involving minors had been laid, Boxing Ontario immediately suspended Ajaz Khan from all Boxing Ontario activities."

Police ask anyone with information on the investigation to contact the authorities at 905-453-2121 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.