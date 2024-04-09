BARRIE
Barrie

    • Boxing trainer faces 52 charges in historical sexual assault investigation

    Share

    Longtime boxing trainer, Ajaz Khan of Wasaga Beach, is facing 52 criminal charges as part of an alleged historical sexual assault investigation by Peel Regional Police.

    Charges against the now-68-year-old Khan include sexual assault, sexual interference, corrupting a minor and making child pornography.

    Khan trained at his gym, King of the Ring, in Brampton, and police claim he sexually assaulted multiple young victims while acting as the gym's president and owner.

    Investigators believe there may be more victims out there and are appealing for anyone who hasn't yet done so to come forward with information.

    Court documents list the alleged offence dates as between 2009 and 2012.

    Khan has trained several provincial and national champions out of the Brampton gym.

    Police say he was arrested in late March following the execution of search warrants in Brampton and Wasaga Beach.

    Boxing Ontario stated it had since suspended Ajaz Khan from all its activities on its website.

    The statement reads, in part, "The protection of our membership and community is paramount, and as the governing body for Boxing in Ontario, we take these responsibilities extremely seriously.

    Following receipt of the news that criminal charges for sexual offences involving minors had been laid, Boxing Ontario immediately suspended Ajaz Khan from all Boxing Ontario activities."

    Police ask anyone with information on the investigation to contact the authorities at 905-453-2121 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Super Trudeau's pre-budget tour is about saving himself

    Over the last two weeks, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has embarked on a one-party election campaign in the lead-up to next week's budget. But former NDP leader Tom Mulcair argues the only thing people will remember from this budget is the number: how big a deficit it's going to leave.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News