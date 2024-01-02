BARRIE
Barrie

    • Bottle thrower bites police in Caledon, Ont.

    An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is pictured with lights flashing. (Source: OPP) An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is pictured with lights flashing. (Source: OPP)

    Throwing bottles at passing cars as your dog bites a passerby got one woman in a whole heap of trouble on New Year's Eve.

    Caledon's Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a call about an alleged impaired person standing in the middle of the road on Highway 50 south of Highway 9 at 3 p.m. on December 31.

    A good Samaritan, who was attempting to stop the bottle thrower, was bitten by her dog.

    Officers arrived to find an aggressive dog, as well as a combative human.

    With the assistance of Caledon Animal Services, police secured the dog.

    However, during the arrest, two of the officers were bitten by the human.

    The officers sustained minor injuries, and a 29-year-old Loretto woman was charged with mischief, resisting arrest, assaulting a peace officer, as well as public intoxication.

    The accused is scheduled to appear in Orangeville Provincial Court in January 2024.

