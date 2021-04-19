BARRIE -- For the second year in a row, the Boots and Hearts Festival in Oro-Medonte, Ont., has been cancelled.

On Monday, the organizers of the popular country music festival announced that due to covid-19, they had postponed the event for another year.

“We held on as long as we could, but we can’t hold on for this Summer any longer,” said Todd Jenereaux, the Vice-president of Republic Live.

Jenereaux says due to covid-19 restrictions and the company’s commitment to the safety of the fans, artists, staff and community, they made the tough decision to put the Festival on pause for another year.

The company says those who purchased tickets for the Boots and Hearts Festival will have their tickets roll over to next summer. Although, if concert-goers want a refund, Republic Live says they will receive an email this week with more information.

Jenereaux says he is hopeful he can bring live music to fans this summer in some form but is looking to 2022, where Republic Live is planning a bigger and better Boots and Hearts Festival for the first weekend of August.