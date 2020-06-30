Advertisement
Body recovered on Georgian Bay shoreline in Tiny Twp
CTV Barrie Published Tuesday, June 30, 2020 5:45PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, June 30, 2020 10:51PM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- An 88-year-old woman died Tuesday night after suffering a medical emergency while swimming near her summer home in Tiny Township, according to police.
OPP spent Tuesday afternoon focused on a stretch of shoreline off Tiny Beaches Rd North, where they say the woman was found and pulled to shore by a family member who then called 911.
Officers say there are no signs of foul play.