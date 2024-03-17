BARRIE
Barrie

Body of missing 16-year-old discovered in Owen Sound

Owen Sound Police Service (Owen Sound Police) Owen Sound Police Service (Owen Sound Police)
Share

Owen Sound police have confirmed the search for a missing girl that began on Saturday has ended after locating the body Sunday afternoon.

According to Police, at 1:10 p.m., members of the OPP located the body of the 16-year-old at the bottom of the Sydenham River, 100 feet west of Jubilee Bridge in Owen Sound.

Police say the death is being investigated, and there is no word if foul play was involved.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Owen Sound Police.

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Northern Ontario

Sault Ste. Marie

Ottawa

Montreal

Toronto

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News