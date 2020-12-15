Advertisement
Body found in ditch in Wasaga Beach identified
Published Tuesday, December 15, 2020 4:28PM EST
Someone walking a dog discovered a woman's body in this area on River Road in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Tues. Dec. 8, 2020. (Rob Cooper/CTV News)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police identified the body found lying in a water-filled ditch in Wasaga Beach last week as a 63-year-old Wasaga Beach woman.
The body was found on Dec. 8 by someone out walking a dog along River Road West in the area of Beck Street.
Investigators said the circumstances surrounding her death remain a mystery, but they don't suspect foul play.
Huronia West OPP encourages anyone with information to contact it at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.
