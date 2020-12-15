BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police identified the body found lying in a water-filled ditch in Wasaga Beach last week as a 63-year-old Wasaga Beach woman.

The body was found on Dec. 8 by someone out walking a dog along River Road West in the area of Beck Street.

Investigators said the circumstances surrounding her death remain a mystery, but they don't suspect foul play.

Huronia West OPP encourages anyone with information to contact it at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.