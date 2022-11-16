Boards make contingency plans with more school closures possible

Parents are being warned to prepare for school closures for the second time in a matter of weeks if Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) members strike on Monday.

The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board sent a letter to families on Wednesday, notifying schools would be closed for all in-person learning next week if the union and province don't reach an agreement.

On Wednesday, CUPE said it had issued five days strike notice after talks with the province broke down.

The union represents custodial staff with the Catholic board.

The board said students would shift to remote synchronous learning with real-time instruction if a strike happens.

"In preparation for this potential, we will be facilitating the distribution of technology for students who require it on Friday," it stated in the letter.

Before and after school programs, student transportation and community use of school buildings will also be cancelled amid strike action.

Earlier this month, schools across the province closed the doors to students and staff for two days as CUPE members hit the picket line.

CUPE and the province agreed to a 3.59 per cent annual wage increase, but the union wants assurances of higher staffing levels for educational assistants, librarians, custodians and secretaries.

With files from The Canadian Press