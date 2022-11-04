Local boards announce indefinite school closures as CUPE hits the picket lines

School boards across the region are working on contingency plans for next week as the labour dispute between CUPE and the province persists, with one local board saying schools would remain closed indefinitely.

SIMCOE COUNTY DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

On Friday afternoon, Simcoe County public school board announced students would shift to virtual learning starting Monday.

"Due to uncertainty regarding the current labour situation and potential for continued labour disruption next week, all SCDSB schools, learning centres, and before and after school programs will be closed to students from Monday, Nov. 7 to Friday, Nov. 11."

The board said students would be assigned work through virtual programs established by teachers.

It said schools would reach out to families on Monday with information about the next steps, including technology and learning materials.

SCDSB noted that if a deal is reached, schools would reopen and resume regular operations.

The Simcoe County public board noted that CUPE represents custodians and maintenance staff within its schools.

CUPE represents various employee groups at Ontario school boards, including custodians, early childhood educators, education assistants, and school administration staff.

The school closures will not impact students in special education county classes. The board said those students would return to in-person learning on Tues., Nov. 8, and transportation will resume for those students.

SIMCOE MUSKOKA CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic board sent a letter to parents late Friday afternoon, saying schools could not safely open as long as CUPE members continued to strike.

"This means that schools will be closed on Monday unless an agreement is reached over the weekend," the letter states.

Before and after school programs and school transportation are also cancelled.

The board noted technology would be provided to students in need on Monday and Tuesday, and virtual learning would begin Wednesday "should the labour unrest continue."

It reminded parents that several devices could access remote learning programs, including smart TVs and gaming consoles.

Special education students will need to work remotely from home, the board noted.

"Please know that making the decision to close schools was not easy. We know that returning to a learning from home scenario comes with many challenges for both caregivers and children," the board's letter added.

CUPE PROTESTS

Thousands of Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) gathered outside local politicians' offices to protest Friday, waving flags and chanting, "stand up, fight back."

One day prior, the province passed the controversial Bill 28, known as the Keeping Students In Schools Act, which makes the strike illegal with hefty fines and enforces a four-year contract on the workers.

"It's way off," said Jamie Cleroux, president of Local 3987. "We can't live on 30 cents an hour wage. We can't do it. We've been behind for far too long."

In Simcoe County, CUPE represents custodians and maintenance workers. The union said its members make an average of $39,000 yearly and are generally the lowest paid in schools.

Gary Desroches said education workers, like him - a school custodian - can't afford to live on that salary.

"Look at housing. Look at the price of gas. We need something to keep us going. Some of us are having to work two jobs."

The union has been fighting for annual salary increases of 11.7 per cent.

PARENTS LEFT SCRAMBLING

"They are essential workers and should be respected by (the) government, and that's the key issue here," said parent Ryan Reesor, who hit the picket lines in support.

Meanwhile, many parents are left frustrated and scrambling to make arrangements with no real idea of how long the disruption to the school year will last.

"As a parent, I'm really sad that my kids are missing out on school. That's not right, either, so this needs to get solved, and it needs to get solved quickly," said dad Steve Kenyon.

At this point, it's unclear how long the strike could last as CUPE workers say the only way this ends is with a fair deal with the province.

With files from CTV's Katelyn Wilson