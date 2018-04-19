Three chair lifts and nine slopes re-opened at Blue Mountain Resort this morning after on-hill operations shut down last week ahead of the spring storm that hammered central Ontario.

“This could easily be a February, January day, I'm surprised it’s April actually…with all of the snow on the ground.” said snowboarder Andrew Robertson.

With temperatures well below zero overnight, the hard-packed base is still 75 cm thick marking the beginning of spring skiing.

“The potential for this weekend it’s going to be wonderful, the sun will come out, the snow will soften, there is so much snow we are not going to lose it, we're golden!” said skier Mike Krompholc.

While skiers and snowboarders relish their extended season anglers are getting anxious in Orillia. The Perch festival gets started this weekend and Lakes Simcoe and Couchiching are still mostly covered in ice.

“This spring is tough to gauge but it’s one of the worst for kicking it off.” said Festival organizer Doug Bunker

While conditions are less than favourable on the water right now organizers say the forecast is looking promising.

“It’s 22 days long its gives you lots of chances go get out and fish enjoy the fishing there are lots of nice days coming up.” said Bunker.

With open water in many parts, anglers are being urged to use extreme caution because of the potential for shifting ice.