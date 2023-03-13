Blue Mountain eager to host family fun this March Break
With March Break fully underway, officials at one of the region's largest tourist destinations say Mother Nature has given the gift of snow just in time.
The Blue Mountains Resort is eager to welcome patrons from far and wide for various activities this week. Despite the above seasonal conditions this winter, the resort is on track for what it calls an average season.
Typically the resort sees 120 days of snow, and it is nearly 100 days currently.
"Ski destinations on this side of the country have always been looking ahead at the forecast, hoping that soon that snow is going to come down and the temperatures will be just perfect," says Tara Lovell. "Thankfully, we had some really cold temperatures earlier last week, and we were able to make a little more snow, but the extra snow from Mother Nature really helps."
In addition to snow trails being opened, the resort has a variety of activities, including live music, scavenger hunts and its various attractions.
There is also a nightly Big Air show.
"It's got a whole story to it that's really fun and engaging, but on top of that, the athletes are going to be taking some really big jumps off of that, and everyone down here in the village can see it just down here for free," says Lovell.
The Big Air Show runs until Thurs. March 16.
