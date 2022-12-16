Blaze burns barn to the ground in Gravenhurst

Charred beams and ash are all that remains of a small barn after a fire in Gravenhurst.

Crews arrived to find the flames overpowering the structure on Highway 11 north near Sparrow Lake Route D.

Firefighters with the Gravenhurst Fire Department battled the blaze for several hours, putting out hotspots.

The barn was destroyed, causing roughly $75,000 in damage.

No one was reportedly injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials say it isn't considered suspicious.