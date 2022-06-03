Bicyclist helps save Wasaga Beach restaurant from fire

Fire crews in Wasaga Beach responded to an early morning fire at a restaurant.

Fire Chief Mike McWilliam tells CTV News a bicyclist passing by the restaurant at the corner of Main Street and River Avenue Crescent noticed the flames from the window and called 9-1-1.

The fire at the Sierra's Mexican Cabana started just after four Friday morning.

Four fire units responded to the restaurant, where they discovered a fire in the kitchen.

McWilliam blamed an overheated commercial cooking device for the fire.

The restaurant will be closed temporarily to fix the damage, which was estimated at $100,000.