    'Becoming the Beatles' musical takes centre stage at Midland Cultural Centre

    'Becoming The Beatles' musical at the Midland Cultural Centre in Midland, Ont. (CTV News) 'Becoming The Beatles' musical at the Midland Cultural Centre in Midland, Ont. (CTV News)
    There's no denying The Beatles redefined music; the iconic English rock band also impacted pop culture, and a new live musical tells that story.

    'Becoming the Beatles' is coming to the Midland Cultural Centre with an evening of rich musical history and innovative storytelling.

    The musical touches on the fab four's first appearance in North America on the Ed Sullivan Show and follows their meteoric rise to iconic status in music history.

    "February 1964 was their first appearance, and we know what happened after that; it just launched the phenomenon of Beatlemania. Sixty years later, the popularity of the Beatles is still strong. We know that fans of all ages are into the Beatles, and the music is timeless," said Jessica Klug with the cultural centre.

    'Becoming the Beatles,' starring Haley Marie, is at the Midland Cultural Centre on February 23.

