Weather and ice conditions determine if the passenger ferry to Christian Island can operate safely.

Captain Mike Cass is always considering the risks.

“I try to give everybody the heads up with what’s going on with the winds. I’m responsible for the ship, the crew, and all of the passengers on board.”

On Thursday, the Minister of Indigenous Affairs, Seamus O’Regan was one of those passengers.

The minister made the trip across the icy channel to announce that the government of Canada will partner with the Beausoleil First Nation and help fund construction of a new ferry.

The ferry will have greater icebreaking capabilities, and be large enough to carry 36 cars and 150 passengers. It will replace the Sandy Graham, an ageing car ferry no longer safe to use in the winter months.

“I think a better ferry, a more reliable ferry, a safer ferry will open up economic opportunity for the community as well,” O’Regan said.

The total value of the ferry project isn’t being disclosed until after the design and construction of the vessel have gone out tender. The hope is that the ferry will be on the water within two years.