BARRIE
Barrie

    • Bayview Drive detour improvements

    Road closed in this file image. Road closed in this file image.
    Share

    The detour for the closed part of Bayview Drive will change on Friday.

    Beginning August 2, the closure of Bayview between Little Avenue and Big Bay Point Road and how people access it will be updated.

    This update is expected to help increase traffic flow and create an improved pathway for pedestrians/cyclists travelling through the area.

    Instead of the current road closure, which makes motorists access Bayview Drive either from Big Bay Point Road or from Little Avenue – depending on which business they need to access – the changed closure will allow for one lane of continuous, one-way traffic southbound on Bayview Drive.

    Bayview Drive will only be accessible from Little Avenue. There will be no access to Bayview from Big Bay Point Road.

    Area businesses and organizations on Bayview Drive remain open during construction.

    Once the project is complete in 2026, there will be improved traffic flow and added active transportation options, allowing for better access to local businesses, Innisdale Secondary School, and Allandale Recreation Centre.

    For a map of the new detour route, as well as updates on the project, visit the Bayview Drive Transportation Improvements webpage .

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    A perfect 10 pose for an (almost) perfect 10 wave goes viral

    The Brazilian not only managed to take down the Japanese surfer, he did so in part thanks to a near-perfect 9.90-scoring wave on Day 3 of the surfing competition in Tahiti – taking part halfway around the world from Paris. It was the highest-scoring wave in Olympic history.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News