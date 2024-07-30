Bayview Drive detour improvements

The detour for the closed part of Bayview Drive will change on Friday.

Beginning August 2, the closure of Bayview between Little Avenue and Big Bay Point Road and how people access it will be updated.

This update is expected to help increase traffic flow and create an improved pathway for pedestrians/cyclists travelling through the area.

Instead of the current road closure, which makes motorists access Bayview Drive either from Big Bay Point Road or from Little Avenue – depending on which business they need to access – the changed closure will allow for one lane of continuous, one-way traffic southbound on Bayview Drive.

Bayview Drive will only be accessible from Little Avenue. There will be no access to Bayview from Big Bay Point Road.

Area businesses and organizations on Bayview Drive remain open during construction.

Once the project is complete in 2026, there will be improved traffic flow and added active transportation options, allowing for better access to local businesses, Innisdale Secondary School, and Allandale Recreation Centre.

For a map of the new detour route, as well as updates on the project, visit the Bayview Drive Transportation Improvements webpage .