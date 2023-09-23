Barrie

    • Bay Studio Tour returns to showcase Simcoe County's best artists

    A photo of three pamphlets for the Bay Studio Tour, taken on Sept. 22 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News). A photo of three pamphlets for the Bay Studio Tour, taken on Sept. 22 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News).

    A popular art studio tour showcasing Simcoe County's talents is returning for its 14th edition.

    The Bay Studio Tour will take people through several unique studio locations in Tiny Township, Penetanguishene and the shores of Georgian Bay when it returns at the end of the month.

    "23 local artist studios will be open where you will be able to see 35 different artists showing and selling their talents," said Kim Maticiw, a quilter taking part in the tour.

    The tour is entirely self-guided and will feature all kinds of work, from pottery to sculpting, painting and everything in between.

    An interactive map showing where each studio is located is available on the tour's website.  

