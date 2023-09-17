Base Borden honours anniversary of Battle of Britain

A memorial was held at Base Borden on Sunday, honouring the 83rd anniversary of the Battle of Britain.

The memorial took place at the Air Force headquarters at the base and paid tribute to those who fought in the battle during the Second World War.

Wreaths were laid at the cenotaph, while members of the Canadian Armed Forces made speeches to honour those who were lost but never forgotten during the battle.

"There were dozens of organizations here today laying wreaths, and it is a great way to honour those who could not be here," said Bill Sergeant, Chair, RCAF Association 441 Huronia Wing.

During the Battle of Britain, more than 100 Canadians took part in the battle that started on July 10, 1940 and ended on October 31, 1940.

A memorial honouring the Battle of Britain is held each year at Base Borden.