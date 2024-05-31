Barrie woman sentenced to jail for impaired driving collision involving 3 pedestrians

Cassie Korzenko, the Barrie woman who pleaded guilty to three counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm for crashing into three pedestrians, arrived at the courthouse three hours late for her sentencing hearing Friday.

Justice Nancy Dawson began delivering her decision by saying, "What could be more Canadian than attending a hockey game?" She then highlighted the unfortunate twist for the three victims involved, noting, "What they got was Ms. Korzenko."

Following the collision on Dec. 1, 2022, that sent all three victims to hospital with serious injuries, Korzenko, 33, was found to have fentanyl, methamphetamines and other opioids in her system that were not prescribed for medical use.

Korzenko's rented car struck a woman and two men as they crossed the intersection at Bayview Drive and Mapleview Drive East, headed to a Barrie Colts game at the Sadlon Arena.

A 32-year-old Barrie woman is facing impaired charges after she hit three pedestrians at Bayview Drive and Mapleview Drive East Thursday night. (Chris Garry/CTV News)

Earlier this month, Melanie Smith described to the court how the incident had altered her life.

"I feel disfigured," she said, adding she has suffered pain "every day since the accident."

Korzenko took the opportunity to address the court, apologizing for her actions. "I'm just really, really sorry."

CTV News had learned she struggled with opioid addiction for years.

The Crown argued for six years behind bars and a 10-year driving ban, while the defence countered with two years of jail time.

On Friday, the judge sentenced Korzenko to three-and-a-half years in jail.

Smith expressed relief that the trial had concluded.

"I'm grateful that no one died," she said outside the courthouse. "I feel like justice was served, and I hope she gets the help that she needs."

Smith added, "My heart feels for her family. My heart feels for my family and everyone that was affected by this."

Justice Dawson also handed Korzenko a six-and-a-half-year driving ban upon her release.