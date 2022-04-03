Barrie woman returns from Ukraine border as benefit concert takes place in Orillia

Several Orillia-based artists got together Sunday to put on the "Songs For Freedom" concert raising funds for Ukraine.

"We've had a remarkable assistance of people who are prepared to offer their time and their talent, a variety of acts," says Bruce McWhinnie, Treasurer of the event.

The concert was put together in just two weeks. There was 16 performances total, captivating a large crowd.

100 percent of the proceeds are going to the Red Cross.

"This community has always come together to support people in times of crisis," says McWhinnie.

Meanwhile, a local woman just returned from helping refugees in Moldova.

Midhurst resident Kathleen Doherty took part in a 3-week deployment with Globalmedic, providing refugees with support and resources.

"Because it was a high majority of women and children in the refugee population, we provided things like diapers, baby food, bedding, mattresses, things like that," says Doherty.

The former police officer feels incredibly inspired by what she saw and says she believes it's important to give back.

"Not only the generosity of the Moldavian people that opened their homes and took in these refugee families, some of them barely able to supply things themselves. And also the courage shown by the people of Ukraine that came, knowing some of them only had 15 minutes to leave, grab two bags, not really knowing where they're going"

Doherty says they also set up local partnerships to carry on support programs for the months ahead.

"We don't just arrive, provide aide for three weeks and then leave. The programs are very widespread, and the food programs are continuing even right inside Ukraine," says Doherty.

The songs for freedom concert raised approximately $10,000 after selling out all 400 tickets.

McWhinnie says even a little can go a long way.

"$250, for instance, goes a long way to deal with some individual refugee or family situations, so I think it's pretty important."

If you would like to donate to Redcross or Global medic, click here.