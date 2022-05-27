Barrie Waterfront Festival returns with live music and delicious eats

A popular festival is returning to the Barrie waterfront this weekend.

The Barrie Waterfront Festival has returned to Centennial Park, running from Friday, May 27 to Sunday, May 29.

The event, which draws hundreds out to the city's waterfront, is back for the first time in two years.

The festival will feature live music, food trucks, face painting and rides for the family to enjoy.

Live music will start at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

A full lineup of the events can be found here.