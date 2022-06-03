Barrie waterfront beaches prepare for the summer season

Grab your towel, beach umbrella and sunscreen, the City of Barrie plans to open its waterfront beaches at the end of the month.

Lifeguards will be on duty at Centennial and Johnson's beaches starting June 30.

They will man Centennial Beach until Sept. 2, and Johnson's Beach until Aug. 21.

Swim buoy lines will be anchored for the season next week to mark designated swim areas.

The accessibility mat will be in place between lifeguard chairs 4 and 5 to allow wheelchairs, walkers and strollers to access the water's edge from the boardwalk.

The City is also bringing back its personal floatation device loan service, which hasn't been available since before the pandemic.