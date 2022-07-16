A Barrie spa is changing the name of the game for pedicures for one day only next week, with a special dog-themed day, all for a good cause.

Glow Day Spa is preparing for a 'pawdicure' day on Sat. July 23. The one-day event will offer the popular option of pedicures, but for canine friends. The goal is to raise funds and awareness for COPE Service Dogs while celebrating everyone's furry friends.

"One of the love services that we do and one of the services that the clients love are pedicures," says Brianne Flaherty, the event coordinator for Glow Day Spa. "So we thought that we would spread that love to our canine friends and provide a 'pawdicure' for them as well. So just painting their toes and showing them a little love and a little relaxation."

COPE Service Dogs' main office is based in Barrie. The organization works to raise and train service dogs for those in need. The cause matters deeply to the team at Glow Day Spa.

"COPE Service, I think they have a place in all of our hearts," says Flaherty. "I think their programs really speak to not only individuals who love animals but also individuals with various needs that they can support them, and they connect with them, and I think that is one of the biggest things that we want to support as well."

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sat. July 16. For the coming week, the spa will also accept donations for COPE Service Dogs.