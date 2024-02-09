Barrie shop one of seven stores busted for selling illegal cannabis

A provincial task force busted seven illegal cannabis establishments, including a Barrie business.

On Tuesday, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) led the Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team (PJFCET) executed nine search warrants across Barrie, St. Catharines, Vaughan, Brampton and Toronto.

As a result of the execution of the search warrants, illicit cannabis with a potential street value of more than $600,000 was seized, as well as many businesses shuttered.

Stores, a home and a vehicle included in the search warrants:

Bayfield Bongs on Bayfield Street in Barrie

St. Paul Smoke Shop on St. Paul Street in St. Catharines

Farmers Link, an illegal online dispensary warehouse on Bradwick Drive in Vaughan

The Planet 60 on Finch Avenue West in Toronto

Kingston Chronic on Kingston Road in Toronto

Lawrence Smoke Shop on Lawrence Avenue East in Toronto

B Loud Cannabis, on Kennedy Road South in Brampton

a residence on Cupola Crescent in Toronto

a suspect's vehicle

The following items were seized, including more than 63 kilograms of dried cannabis flower, 901 packages of cannabis edibles, 536 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) vape pens, 214 grams of butane hash oil, 436 grams of hashish, 283 packages of psilocybin, a set of brass knuckles, cell phones and approximately $50,000 in Canadian currency.

The businesses were not authorized by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (ACGO) to sell cannabis or cannabis products. The storefronts will be held under Interim Closure Orders under the Cannabis Control Act.

Seven people were arrested and charged with 26 offences under the Cannabis Act and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. The accused were released from custody and will appear before an Ontario Court of Justice in Newmarket on February 26.

This investigation remains ongoing. Any person with information regarding the illegal sale of cannabis should immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and ask to provide information to the Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

It is against the law to purchase cannabis from anywhere other than online through the Ontario Cannabis Store or an Ontario-authorized, licensed retail store.