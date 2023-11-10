Barrie's Serena McGovern receives Children and Youth Librarian of the Year award

The Ontario Public Library Association recognized Barrie's Serena McGovern as the Children and Youth Librarian of the Year.

The award honours a children's librarian who has positively impacted children's or youth services in the community while also improving the work experience of their colleagues.

"Serena is continually working to enhance what we offer at the library," said Barrie Public Library CEO Lauren Jessop. "She's also the biggest champion of her colleagues and a supportive coach to our program planning team," Lauren continued. "Receiving this award is a testament to her accomplishments. We're very proud of her."

McGovern has been a Children's Services Librarian with BPL since 2012.

McGovern's many accomplishments include leading the library's outreach team, adapting programs to be more inclusive and accessible, and strongly and effectively advocating for children in our community.

McGovern plans programs across the library system, striving to find ways to engage families, stay on top of community needs, and promote early literacy. She has also created many partnerships, including with the City of Barrie, YMCA Simcoe Muskoka, Early ON, Barrie Police Service, and Barrie Native Friendship Centre.

"This award of recognition is a strong testament to the dedication of our local librarians in nurturing young minds, solidifying the Barrie Public Library and their Children's Services as an invaluable resource for our community," said Mayor Alex Nuttall. "We are proud to support their efforts in inspiring the future generations of Barrie and send sincere congratulations to Serena and her team."