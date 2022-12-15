Barrie's Menorah lighting is Chabad Jewish Centre's response to rise in anti-Semitic rhetoric
The eight-day Festival of Lights will be celebrated with a 9-foot Hanukkah Menorah lighting at Barrie City Hall.
This year's Hanukkah celebration arrives during the year of Hakhel, or gathering, in a once-in-seven-year Jewish tradition. The marking of this special occasion is part of the reason Chabad Jewish Centre expects record crowds at the menorah-lighting this year.
The public Hanukkah celebration is being heralded as a response to the worrisome rise in anti-Semitic rhetoric online and elsewhere.
"Our response to hatred of any kind must never be to cower or hide our faith," said Rabbi Mendel Nakkar, who directs Chabad with his wife Muci.
"The story of Hanukkah is about the tremendous power of light to overcome darkness. We can have no better response to the negativity we encounter than to gather together in even greater numbers and celebrate the light of the menorah in public."
The event will feature a Fire and Light Show, Hanukkah Gelt Drop from a Barrie Fire truck, crafts for kids, traditional Sufganiyot (jelly-filled donuts) and hot potato latkes.
Complimentary Hanukkah menorahs and candles will be distributed as well for participants to light at home.
The Jewish community will be joined by Barrie-Innisfil MP John Brassard, Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte MP Doug Shipley, Barrie-Innisfil MPP Andrea Khanjin, Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttal, Chief of Police Kimberley Greenwood, Deputy Chief Rich Johnston and Barrie city councillors.
"Unity is what makes a strong community," said Nakkar.
"Hakhel is a time for us to tune in to this because together we can accomplish great things and bring about the coming of Mashiach - world peace and harmony."
The Chabad Jewish Centre will light the public Hanukkah Menorah at Barrie City Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 20, the third night of the eight-day Festival of Lights at 7 p.m.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal banking regulator keeps key mortgage stress test rate unchanged
Canada's banking regulator is holding the interest rate used in a key stress test for uninsured mortgages steady.
TREND LINE | Predictions for Trudeau, Poilievre and the other federal leaders in the New Year: Nanos
On CTVNews.ca, pollster Nik Nanos discusses the five major federal parties – what moved the needle for them in 2022, and what do they have to look forward to in the New Year?
Alberta premier apologizes, tries to clarify comment about First Nations
Premier Danielle Smith says she is sorry if anyone misinterpreted her remarks this week to conclude she was equating Ottawa's treatment of Alberta to the systemic and horrific abuse of First Nations people in Canada.
'Canada is not broken': Trudeau goes hard at Poilievre in speech to Liberals
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went hard after his Conservative rival in a speech to Liberals on Wednesday night, taking aim directly at Pierre Poilievre's declaration that Canada 'is broken.'
Harry, Meghan say royal press playing a 'dirty game' in final Netflix episodes
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, vented their grievances against the monarchy on Thursday in the second half of their Netflix documentary series, with Harry describing the royal press machine -- including leaking and planting stories in newspapers -- as a 'dirty game.'
Russian space capsule leak likely caused by micrometeorite
A coolant leak from a Russian space capsule attached to the International Space Station was likely caused by a micrometeorite strike, a Russian space official said Thursday.
How to try the TikTok skincare trend ‘skin cycling’
'Skin cycling' involves scheduling the use of skin-care products over multiple days, alternating the ingredients used, in order to achieve the best results, according to multiple videos on the topic.
Financial intelligence agency tracking signs of homegrown terrorism financing
Efforts by Canada's financial intelligence agency over the last three years uncovered activity related to homegrown terrorism, the bankrolling of international terrorist groups and attempts by Canadians to take part in extremism abroad.
Elon Musk sells $3.58B worth of Tesla stock, purpose unknown
Elon Musk sold another $3.58 billion worth of Tesla stock this week, but it wasn't clear where the proceeds were being spent. The Tesla CEO, and new owner of Twitter, sold the shares from Monday through Wednesday, according to a filing posted Wednesday night by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Atlantic
-
'Prey-switching' blamed for death of Toronto woman mauled by coyotes in Cape Breton 13 years ago
A new and unusual theory has emerged about the coyotes that killed a young Toronto woman on a Nova Scotia hiking trail 13 years ago.
-
N.B. education minister calls 11-year-old a 'prop' for speaking out about her education
The debate over language in New Brunswick led to raised voices and accusations Wednesday in the legislature.
-
N.B. won’t share circumstances, recommendations from multiple ER waiting room deaths
New Brunswick’s two health authorities won’t share information about the frequency or circumstances of waiting room deaths happening within provincial emergency departments.
Montreal
-
Grandmother, granddaughter killed in Montreal apartment shooting
A 73-year-old woman and her 22-year-old granddaughter were fatally shot in Montreal's Point-Saint-Charles neighbourhood early Thursday morning. Montreal police (SPVM) were called to an apartment on Mullins and Charlevoix Streets after gunshots were reported around 2:40 a.m.
-
Ukrainian refugee, 7, dies in hit-and-run; Montreal-area man charged
A man has been charged following the death of a seven-year-old girl in Montreal who died after she was struck by a vehicle while walking to school Tuesday with her siblings. The girl has been identified as Maria Legenkovska, a Ukrainian refugee who came to Canada just two months ago after her family fled the Russian invasion in Ukraine.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Montreal will be hit with snow on Friday
Southwestern Quebec is bracing for its first snowstorm of the season. Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued snowfall warnings for areas including Ottawa and Montreal. Snow totals for Montreal will be in the 15 to 20 centimetre-range, with heavier snow expected west of the city.
Ottawa
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Environment Canada issues snowfall warning ahead of 'mammoth' winter storm
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Ottawa, calling for 15 to 25 cm of snow Thursday night and Friday.
-
Keep Wellington Street closed to vehicle traffic in front of Parliament Hill, committee recommends
Wellington Street should remain permanently closed to vehicle traffic in front of Parliament Hill following the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration last winter, a House of Commons committee recommends.
-
LIVE UPDATES: At least 17 vehicles involved in pileup on QEW as winter storm begins to hit GTA
A winter storm is expected to bring a mix of snow and freezing rain to the GTA today, potentially making for a messy commute home for drivers.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES: At least 17 vehicles involved in pileup on QEW as winter storm begins to hit GTA
A winter storm is expected to bring a mix of snow and freezing rain to the GTA today, potentially making for a messy commute home for drivers.
-
Funeral today for Toronto subway stabbing victim
A funeral is being held today for a woman who was stabbed to death on a TTC subway train at High Park subway station last week.
-
Doug Ford’s government doing 'poor job' on most issues, new survey finds
It’s been six months since Doug Ford was re-elected premier of Ontario, and according to a new survey his government is getting a “frosty” reception on the majority of issues.
Kitchener
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Storm Watch: Today's closures and cancellations
Severe weather has prompted a number of cancellations and delays in our coverage area.
-
Waterloo Brewing being bought by Carlsberg
Carlsberg is snapping up Waterloo Brewing in a $144 million deal.
-
Region of Waterloo reviewing roundabout safety following serious crash
The Region of Waterloo is looking over the safety of roundabouts when it comes to pedestrians.
London
-
Bus carrying adults collides with transport truck on 401
The freezing rain and high winds have caused bus cancellations and some school closures across the region.
-
London man charged in Huron County crash
A London man is charged following a serious crash in Huron County on Wednesday morning. Around 11:30 a.m., police and fire responded to a two-vehicle crash between a pickup truck and an SUV on Morrison Line at Kippen road, just north of Hensall.
-
Former London deputy mayor Orlando Zamprogna passes away
A man who was a fixture on London City Council for more than two and a half decades has passed away.
Northern Ontario
-
Internationally-trained dentist from Calgary killed in northern Ont. crash
A 51-year-old Calgary, Alta., man has been identified as the victim in a fatal single-vehicle crash in northern Ontario, police say.
-
Head-on crash in northern Ontario leaves two Manitobans dead
Two men from Steinbach, Man., died earlier in the month following a head-on crash near Kenora,
-
How big of a home can you get for $300K? Here's what's on the market
The national average price of a home in Canada is approximately $645,000, a figure that may be out of reach for many prospective homebuyers. CTVNews.ca has gathered a list of properties currently on the market for about half that price.
Windsor
-
Windsor police arrest suspect after string of vehicle thefts, commercial break-ins
Windsor police officers have arrested a suspect wanted for a string of vehicle thefts and break-ins at local businesses.
-
Driver charged after crash in construction zone on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent
OPP have charged a 64-year-old driver after a crash in a construction zone on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.
-
Missing 45-year-old woman sought by Chatham-Kent police
Chatham-Kent police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 45-year-old woman.
Calgary
-
Danielle Smith attempts to clarify First Nations comparison some label 'disgusting'
Some Albertans are accusing the premier and one of her ministers of being racially insensitive after separate comments this week.
-
Have you seen her? 13-year-old Calgary girl missing since November
Calgary police are hoping the public can help them locate a 13-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since the end of November.
-
Man face charges in connection with erratic driving near Strathmore, Alta.
Mounties say a 34-year-old man was arrested following an incident of erratic driving in the town of Strathmore last week.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon hospital worker assault prompts call for parking changes
A union representing health care workers in Saskatchewan wants a designated staff parkade built at Saskatoon’s Royal University Hospital (RUH).
-
Saskatoon's Granite Curling Club closing forever
Saskatoon’s Granite Curling Club is closing for good.
-
Sask. boy fatally strangled his mother, court hears
New details emerged about how a 13-year-old boy killed his own mother during a court hearing in Nipawin, Sask.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier apologizes, tries to clarify comment about First Nations
Premier Danielle Smith says she is sorry if anyone misinterpreted her remarks this week to conclude she was equating Ottawa's treatment of Alberta to the systemic and horrific abuse of First Nations people in Canada.
-
Federal banking regulator keeps key mortgage stress test rate unchanged
Canada's banking regulator is holding the interest rate used in a key stress test for uninsured mortgages steady.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Sunny and mild. Enjoy it while it lasts
Another nice mid-December day in the Edmonton region with temperatures climbing to around -5 C by noon and up to a high in the -2 C or -3 C range mid-afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Escaped inmate guilty of first-degree murder in 2019 killing of Vancouver Island man
Roughly 24 hours after receiving its instructions, a jury found James Lee Busch guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of a man in his Vancouver Island home in July 2019.
-
Canadian Real Estate Association reports home sales down in November
The Canadian Real Estate Association says seasonally adjusted home sales were down 3.3 per cent on a month-over-month basis in November.
-
B.C.'s wealthiest man: Billionaire Jim Pattison on green tech, mistakes and philanthropy
Billionaire Jim Pattison spoke with CTV News two weeks after his latest donation: $30 million towards an acute care tower at Royal Columbian Hospital.