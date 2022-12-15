Barrie's Menorah lighting is Chabad Jewish Centre's response to rise in anti-Semitic rhetoric

The eight-day Festival of Lights will be celebrated with a 9-foot Hanukkah Menorah lighting at Barrie City Hall.

This year's Hanukkah celebration arrives during the year of Hakhel, or gathering, in a once-in-seven-year Jewish tradition. The marking of this special occasion is part of the reason Chabad Jewish Centre expects record crowds at the menorah-lighting this year.

The public Hanukkah celebration is being heralded as a response to the worrisome rise in anti-Semitic rhetoric online and elsewhere.

"Our response to hatred of any kind must never be to cower or hide our faith," said Rabbi Mendel Nakkar, who directs Chabad with his wife Muci.

"The story of Hanukkah is about the tremendous power of light to overcome darkness. We can have no better response to the negativity we encounter than to gather together in even greater numbers and celebrate the light of the menorah in public."

The event will feature a Fire and Light Show, Hanukkah Gelt Drop from a Barrie Fire truck, crafts for kids, traditional Sufganiyot (jelly-filled donuts) and hot potato latkes.

Complimentary Hanukkah menorahs and candles will be distributed as well for participants to light at home.

The Jewish community will be joined by Barrie-Innisfil MP John Brassard, Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte MP Doug Shipley, Barrie-Innisfil MPP Andrea Khanjin, Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttal, Chief of Police Kimberley Greenwood, Deputy Chief Rich Johnston and Barrie city councillors.

"Unity is what makes a strong community," said Nakkar.

"Hakhel is a time for us to tune in to this because together we can accomplish great things and bring about the coming of Mashiach - world peace and harmony."

The Chabad Jewish Centre will light the public Hanukkah Menorah at Barrie City Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 20, the third night of the eight-day Festival of Lights at 7 p.m.