Barrie's Indian community celebrates 6th annual Holi Fest

It was a colourful day for many within Barrie's Indian community.

On Sunday, Barrie's Indian Association invited residents to celebrate the Hindu festival of Colours, otherwise known as Holi.

The holiday is celebrated annually by over 1 billion people worldwide to mark the beginning of spring.

"This festival brings people from different cultures, different religions and different races together so they can play with colour," said Shakir Barmare, organizer. "We can bring inclusivity, diversity, equality and unity in the community."

Part of those taking part in the festivities was faculty and staff from Georgian College.

"Many of our students are engaged in events like these. they help organize, they help volunteer and attend," said Kevin Weaver, President & CEO of Georgian College. "I think it's important for me and many of my colleagues that are here to show them that we want to learn and celebrate their culture."

Sunday's local festival was the 6th year Barrie's Indian Association held the event.

Since its inception, organizers say it has rapidly grown.