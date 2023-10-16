Barrie's great pumpkin is a national winner

A great pumpkin is worth its weight in compost.

The City of Barrie was awarded the grand prize in this year's Compost Council of Canada's Great Pumpkin National Growing Contest.

The city's solid waste operations staff grew a winner that weighed 375.5 lbs. this year, exceeding the city's previous award-winning giant pumpkin in 2021 at 310 lbs.

The pumpkin is grown in compost from yard waste collected from Barrie residents.

The winning municipality receives bragging rights, as well as $500 towards a horticultural initiative.

Compost is generated from Barrie's annual leaf and yard waste collection program and is processed according to the Ontario Guidelines for compost quality. Yard waste is collected weekly in Barrie during October and November.

In order to produce Grade AA quality compost, it's important to keep yard waste contaminant-free.

Acceptable and unacceptable yard waste items are:

Acceptable yard waste items:

Leaves and brush

Grass clippings

Sod​

Garden waste

Bales of straw

Tree trimmings

Christmas trees

Unacceptable yard waste items:

Kitchen waste

Milled lumber

Stumps or tree limbs with a diameter larger than 10 centimetres

Tree limbs longer than six feet

Unbundled brush or street sweepings

Dirt or rocks

Plastic pots and plastic packaging

Garbage

Residents are encouraged to use the Waste Item Lookup tool and visit Barrie's Compost Program, and Yard Waste Collection web pages.