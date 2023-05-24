Barrie's Anne Street bridge to reopen to traffic after months of delays

The highly anticipated Anne Street bridge in Barrie is nearing completion, with an opening date just weeks away.

The project over Highway 400 that 'significantly impacted traffic' was initially meant to be completed by the end of 2022, but the Ministry of Transportation said weather and other challenges out of its control caused significant delays, pushing the completion date several times.

Last month the ministry stated the bridge should be open to traffic by the end of July, but in an email to CTV News on Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for the ministry noted all major operations related to the bridge had been completed.

While some work remains, the ministry expects the new bridge near Donald and Dunlop Streets to be open to traffic in early June.

The crossing from Edgehill Drive to Donald Street has been closed for the duration of construction, which began in the spring of 2021.