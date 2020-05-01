BARRIE -- The 2020 Barrie Dragon Boat Festival has been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barrie public staff announced the cancellation on Friday, citing it is due to health and safety reasons.

The festival raises over $100-thousand for local charities.

Barrie Public Library staff is instead encouraging people to take part in a global movement called 'Giving Tuesday,' which begins May 5 and allows participants to donate to local charities and non-profit organizations.