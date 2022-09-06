Barrie residents must ensure they're on voter list for Oct. 24 election

Electors in the upcoming municipal election must be on Barrie voters' list to vote.

Citizens already on the list will receive a voter information letter by mail beginning this first week of September. The letter will include a personal identification number (PIN) and will identify your credentials and where to cast your ballot in person for the municipal election on Oct. 24.

Residents can check for their name on the Barrie list in any of the following ways:

Use the Voter Lookup and Registration Portal. The portal allows voters to check to see if they are on the voters' list and/or upload a copy of acceptable identification to add themselves to the voters' list online.

Email Be.Counted@barrie.ca

Call 705-728-VOTE (8683) from Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Visit Legislative & Court Services (1st floor City Hall, 70 Collier Street) Monday to Friday, 8:30 - 4:30 p.m.

To vote in Barrie's municipal election, you must be: a Canadian citizen, at least 18 years of age, a resident of Barrie or a non-resident owner or tenant of land in the City of Barrie (or their spouse), and not be prohibited from voting by law.

Additions or changes to the voters' list are permitted up to and including the final voting day.

For more information on the 2022 Municipal Election, including a full candidate listing, please visit barrie.ca/election

The list of candidates running in Barrie's 2022 Municipal Election was certified by the city clerk on Aug. 22.

Voting will in Barrie's municipal election will take place online or by phone Oct. 14 to 24.