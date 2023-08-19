Barrie residents honour soldiers from Dieppe Raid on 81st anniversary

A photo of Jane Turvey, holding up a binder of soldiers who fought in the Dieppe Raid, taken on Sat., Aug., 19 (Molly Frommer/CTV News). A photo of Jane Turvey, holding up a binder of soldiers who fought in the Dieppe Raid, taken on Sat., Aug., 19 (Molly Frommer/CTV News).

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver