Barrie residents honour soldiers from Dieppe Raid on 81st anniversary
Saturday marks 81 years since the Dieppe Raid in Northern France on Aug. 19, 1942. Over 900 Canadian soldiers were killed, and thousands were wounded and taken prisoner.
Jayne Turvey of Barrie tells CTV News that her father was taken prisoner in 1942 during the raid.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Before he passed away in 2005, Turvey made a promise to him.
"A day before he died, I said I am going to continue telling the story so that these men are not just found in a history book," she said.
In 2016, Turvey started a project called "Dieppe Blue Beach - Everyman Remembered." She'd been working tirelessly on it ever since.
"The idea was to find a photo and a bio for every single pan who landed at Puys during the Dieppe Raid," Turvey said.
Turvey planned a 14-day trip to Dieppe with stops along England, Poland and France to honour the soldiers.
"We followed in the footsteps of the Royal Regiment of Canada and we read everybody's name on the beach. We did a little bit of a service and wreath laying. We poured a little toast to the men, which was really moving. We went to the cemetery and placed photos and flags on every grave of the Royal Regiment," said Turvey.
Twenty-three people, including Donald and Susan Parker of Barrie, went on this trip.
"It was very, very emotional. One of the highlights for me was being in Dieppe, the beach and the ceremony and, of course, going from there to the graves," said Donald.
"We were on the ferry from England, but we all stood on the bridge of the boat, and we came into Dieppe the same way that those men would have come across the channel back in 1942. So, that was very emotional," said Susan.
Donald's father was shot in the face, but after many surgeries performed by a German plastic surgeon, he survived. The family is now trying to track down his relatives.
"The one thing that we have been trying to find… the plastic surgeon that operated on Don's Dad somewhere in the neighbourhood 15 to 20 times over that time sent him a letter after the war. We have one of the original letters, and he wanted to know how Don's Dad was doing. He was glad that he was happy with his work. We're trying to track down some of his family," said Susan Parker.
As for Turvey, she wants the Dieppe Raid never to be forgotten.
"Dieppe is always put to the back burner, and I feel that we owe these men to at least remember what they went through," she said.
Turvey has started putting a book together with each man's photo and bio so that each family affected can have a lifelong memory and continue sharing this story.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | B.C. government introducing travel restrictions to free up accommodations for evacuees
The B.C. government is using the extraordinary powers granted to it under its state of emergency declaration to implement a restriction on tourism-related travel to areas affected by wildfires.
'Unlikely' fire near Yellowknife will reach outskirts by end of weekend but 'threat' remains: N.W.T.
Officials in the Northwest Territories say they do not expect a fire near Yellowknife to reach the city's boundaries by the end of the weekend in part due to cooler conditions. However, they warn that the 'threat to the area remains.'
NASA mapping data shows extent of wildfires across Canada
Mapping data from NASA shows the extent of wildfires raging across Canada as the Northwest Territories and British Columbia remain under a state of emergency.
Firefighters are risking their lives on the frontlines. Here are some of their stories
This year's fire season has been unlike any other, and the stress from fighting wildfires can be both mentally and physically taxing. Here's what it's like to be a firefighter on the frontlines.
'We are an army out there': Crews from across B.C. tackling Okanagan wildfires after weather 'reprieve'
Evacuation alerts expanded on both sides of Okanagan Lake overnight, but there were no new orders for Kelowna or West Kelowna residents to flee the flames of encroaching wildfires.
Residents of B.C.'s Shuswap experiencing 'unparalleled crisis,' regional district says
Thousands of people were ordered to evacuate their homes along Shuswap Lake Friday in what the regional district called its "most devastating wildfire day in history."
Russian missile attack kills 7 in northern Ukrainian city as Zelenskyy visits NATO candidate Sweden
A Russian missile attack in the centre of a northern Ukrainian city on Saturday killed seven people and wounded over a hundred others, including children, Ukrainian officials said.
Hurricane Hilary downgraded to Category 2 as Mexico and California brace for catastrophic impact
Hurricane Hilary headed for Mexico's Baja California Saturday as the U.S, National Hurricane Center predicted 'catastrophic and life-threatening flooding' for the peninsula and for the southwestern United States, where it is forecast to make land as a tropical storm on Sunday.
Former Quebec NDP MP Romeo Saganash charged with sexual assault in Winnipeg
Winnipeg police say former New Democrat MP Romeo Saganash has been charged with sexual assault.
Atlantic
-
Dominion Park celebrates grand re-opening in Saint John
Phase 1 of the park’s enhancements included a new canteen, change rooms, and a sunset plaza with seating and sun protection.
-
“It seems to be getting better and better every year”: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Saint John hold 18th annual Big Book Sale
The event brings in over $20,000 for the non-profit organization, making it one of the most important fundraisers each year.
-
Some Maritimers forced to leave Yellowknife as wildfires burn
Among those fleeing fires in the Northwest Territories are Maritimers who live up north.
Montreal
-
Inexperienced teachers should start in kindergarten where it's 'less demanding': Que. education minister
A Quebec kindergarten teacher says the education minister is out of touch with the realities of her profession after he said in a recent radio interview that her work was "less demanding" than other teaching jobs.
-
Cirque du Soleil show cut short after two performers injured in fall
A Cirque du Soleil show in Montreal was cut short Friday night after two performers were injured onstage. A spokesperson for the circus said the pair were performing a 'human cradle act,' when one performer hangs by their knees from a rectangular frame while swinging and catching another performer by the arms.
-
Former Quebec NDP MP Romeo Saganash charged with sexual assault in Winnipeg
Winnipeg police say former New Democrat MP Romeo Saganash has been charged with sexual assault.
Ottawa
-
Fire damages townhomes in Ottawa's Greenboro neighbourhood
Four people were injured in a two-alarm fire that badly damaged four townhomes in Ottawa's east end on Saturday. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
-
Man killed in overnight shooting in Ottawa's southeast end
Emergency crews responded to a call for a shooting in the 4000 block of Farmers Way at approximately 3:45 a.m. Saturday.
-
Driver stopped for speeding on Hwy. 416 had two unbuckled children in the backseat
Ontario Provincail Police stopped the driver of a vehicle for speeding 143 km/h on Highway 416 in North Grenville
Toronto
-
The rudest and most polite cities in Canada are both in Ontario
The rudest and most polite city in Canada are both located in Ontario, according to an unofficial survey.
-
Real estate agent charged in connection with Mississauga sexual assault
Peel Regional Police have charged a real estate agent for allegedly sexually assaulting one person in Mississauga this month.
-
This Toronto filmmaker is living in a dirt pit. Here's why
Minimal human contact. Few resources. Unimaginable boredom. This is why a Toronto filmmaker is living in a dirt pit.
Kitchener
-
U13 Waterloo softball team sports 65-0 record, heading to P.E.I. for championships
The U13 Waterloo Gold Ghosts have batted their way to a 65-0 record and are heading to Prince Edward Island for a chance to be named one of the best teams in the country.
-
Driver struck while trying to secure appliance onto pickup truck
A 54-year-old man was taken to hospital Friday following a collision on the shoulder of a Woolwich Township road.
-
13th annual Riverfest returns to Elora
Thousands of music lovers packed Elora’s Bissel Park on Friday to kick of the first day Riverfest.
London
-
Premier cancels London, Ont. Ford Fest
Citing another festival scheduled to take place in London on Sunday, Ontario’s premier has cancelled this weekend’s planned barbecue.
-
Puppy power in action as Pawlooza raises funds for charitable organizations
It's considered one of the biggest dog festivals in the country, with dogs of all shapes, sizes and breeds coming out for Pawlooza. According to organizers, 25,000 people and 6,000 dogs were expected to visit the grounds of the Plunkett Estate in west London, Ont.
-
Fatal collision claims one life near Formosa
Police in Bruce County are investigating after a single-vehicle crash claimed one life near Formosa in the early morning hours of Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
Flooding continues in Iroquois Falls
It has been more than two months since water levels at Nellie Lake reached unprecedented levels – overtaking people’s shorelines and causing property damage.
-
Firefighters are risking their lives on the frontlines. Here are some of their stories
This year's fire season has been unlike any other, and the stress from fighting wildfires can be both mentally and physically taxing. Here's what it's like to be a firefighter on the frontlines.
-
Two Ont. men fined $3K each for illegally shot moose calf
Two men, one from Sudbury and another from southern Ontario, are facing stiff penalties after pleading guilty to a hunting scheme involving an illegally killed moose calf last fall.
Windsor
-
Daytime shooting in Walkerville, a Windsor man loses $75K in a scam, and Stellantis employees are offered termination packages: Top Windsor stories this week
A Windsor man is devastated after losing $75,000 in a scam, one person has died after an apartment fire, police are searching for two suspects after a man was shot in Walkerville, Stellantis workers are offered a voluntary termination package, and a man was found on a sidewalk suffering from severe head injuries.
-
Next phase of Lauzon Parkway Road reconstruction to begin Monday
Drivers will need to pack their patience as phase two of the Lauzon Parkway Road Reconstruction Project is set to get underway.
-
Historic move happening soon in Leamington, Ont.
A piece of Canada’s military history is set to be paraded through downtown Leamington early next week. Two buildings, which have been on the grounds of the former Leamington District Secondary School (LDSS) since 1943, will be moving soon.
Calgary
-
'Incredibly touched': Calgary shop repairs and replaces 24 slashed tires on Alpha House vans
A Calgary non-profit agency that specializes in helping others just got a big boost from a Calgary tire store after 13 of its 14 vehicles had their tires slashed.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. government introducing travel restrictions to free up accommodations for evacuees
The B.C. government is using the extraordinary powers granted to it under its state of emergency declaration to implement a restriction on tourism-related travel to areas affected by wildfires.
-
'Thank you so much': NWT and B.C. fire evacuees express gratitude for hospitality of Calgarians
Evacuees from British Columbia and the Northwest Territories say they’ve been overwhelmed with support from Calgarians as they flee their homes for safety due to the dangers of raging wildfires.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon city councillor sues health authority, doctors over mental health treatment
A Saskatoon city councillor has launched a lawsuit against the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and five doctors.
-
Sask. survivors renew calls to declare children's home a residential school
Former residents of a Northern Saskatchewan children’s home have renewed calls to declare it a residential school site.
-
A decade ago, a 77-year-old man died. Saskatoon police are still looking for answers.
Ten years ago today, Saskatoon police found 77-year-old James Favel with head injuries lying in the street in the 200 block of Avenue I North.
Edmonton
-
'Unlikely' fire near Yellowknife will reach outskirts by end of weekend but 'threat' remains: N.W.T.
Officials in the Northwest Territories say they do not expect a fire near Yellowknife to reach the city's boundaries by the end of the weekend in part due to cooler conditions. However, they warn that the 'threat to the area remains.'
-
2 streets temporarily closed while Edmonton police 'respond to an incident'
Police asked the public Saturday to avoid an area in Edmonton's Rosslyn community.
-
'We are an army out there': Crews from across B.C. tackling Okanagan wildfires after weather 'reprieve'
Evacuation alerts expanded on both sides of Okanagan Lake overnight, but there were no new orders for Kelowna or West Kelowna residents to flee the flames of encroaching wildfires.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. government introducing travel restrictions to free up accommodations for evacuees
The B.C. government is using the extraordinary powers granted to it under its state of emergency declaration to implement a restriction on tourism-related travel to areas affected by wildfires.
-
'Unprecedented tactics': Firefighters in B.C.'s Okanagan save hundreds of homes, water treatment plant
Thousands remain displaced and multiple homes have been lost as wildfires tear through B.C.'s Central Okanagan region, but an "unprecedented" effort by firefighters on the ground means there's good news to share too.
-
'We are an army out there': Crews from across B.C. tackling Okanagan wildfires after weather 'reprieve'
Evacuation alerts expanded on both sides of Okanagan Lake overnight, but there were no new orders for Kelowna or West Kelowna residents to flee the flames of encroaching wildfires.