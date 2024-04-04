BARRIE
Barrie

    • Barrie residents asked to give input on improvements for one of the city's busiest streets

    Traffic on Bayfield Street in Barrie, Ont. (David Sullivan/CTV News) Traffic on Bayfield Street in Barrie, Ont. (David Sullivan/CTV News)
    Share

    The City of Barrie encourages residents to share their input on improvements planned for one of the city's busiest streets.

    A project is in the works to alleviate heavy congestion along Bayfield Street, so the City wants to hear from residents about their experiences driving, walking, biking, or taking public transit.

    As part of the Ministry of Transportation's (MTO) Highway 400 improvements project, crews will replace the Bayfield Street interchange and crossing structure in 2026 and widen the street to six lanes within the MTO's project limits, which extend from Grove Street to Coulter Street.

    The ministry's project requires the City to implement improvements on Bayfield Street from Coulter Street to Cundles Road.

    Teams are completing phase one, which includes early development and environmental studies.

    Residents wishing to provide feedback are encouraged to complete the survey that is open until April 19.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News