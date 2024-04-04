Barrie residents asked to give input on improvements for one of the city's busiest streets

The City of Barrie encourages residents to share their input on improvements planned for one of the city's busiest streets.

A project is in the works to alleviate heavy congestion along Bayfield Street, so the City wants to hear from residents about their experiences driving, walking, biking, or taking public transit.

As part of the Ministry of Transportation's (MTO) Highway 400 improvements project, crews will replace the Bayfield Street interchange and crossing structure in 2026 and widen the street to six lanes within the MTO's project limits, which extend from Grove Street to Coulter Street.

The ministry's project requires the City to implement improvements on Bayfield Street from Coulter Street to Cundles Road.

Teams are completing phase one, which includes early development and environmental studies.

Residents wishing to provide feedback are encouraged to complete the survey that is open until April 19.