Barrie ranked 3rd most expensive city to rent apartment, surpasses Toronto
Published Wednesday, July 14, 2021 7:31PM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- A one-bedroom apartment in Barrie is now going to cost renters more than a similar apartment in Toronto, according to PadMapper.com.
The online site reports a one-bedroom in the City of Barrie rose 4.8 per cent in July to an average of $1,730 - $20 more than what renters would pay in The Big Smoke.
The price of a two-bedroom in Barrie jumped 18.5 per cent since this time last year to $1,920.
Barrie now has the third-highest rental rate in the country, behind Vancouver and Burnaby.
Toronto dropped to fourth place for the first time ever.