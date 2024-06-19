BARRIE
Barrie

    • Barrie police officer's criminal case on track for resolution

    Rather than putting trial dates on the record Wednesday in a Barrie courtroom, the Crown announced the case against Barrie Police Sgt. Bruce Gardiner is on the resolution track.

    Gardiner was charged two years ago with criminal harassment and extortion relating to an off-duty incident, according to Barrie police that occurred between 2016 and 2018 and allegedly involved another member of the service.

    Court documents reveal Gardiner, a 19-year member of the Barrie service, is accused of having, without reasonable justification or excuse and with intent to obtain compliance, threatened to release sensitive photographs of the complainant.

    On Wednesday, the Crown said the matter appears to be resolving.

    A lawyer representing Gardiner's counsel told the court this will not be proceeding to a plea, and if it goes to trial, it will be in the Superior Court of Justice.

    The allegations against Gardiner have not been tested in court.

