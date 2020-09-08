Advertisement
Barrie police investigating the discovery of a body
Published Tuesday, September 8, 2020 2:14PM EDT
Police in Barrie, Ont., investigate the discovery of a body on Tues., Sept. 8, 2020. (Craig Momney/CTV News)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie police are investigating a sudden death after a body was found near Cedar Point and Edgehill drives.
Police say the body was discovered late Tuesday morning near a low-rise apartment building. They say the nature of death doesn't appear to be suspicious.
No other details have been released about the victim's identity or cause of death.
RELATED IMAGES