Barrie police investigate 'disturbing incidents' involving same man

Barrie police officers responded to two "disturbing" incidents involving the same man in the city's northeast end Wednesday.

According to police, a Cook Street resident went into their backyard around 12:40 a.m., and saw a man "performing an indecent act." When the person was confronted by the resident, police say he ran into a neighbour's yard.

Hours later, they say the same resident heard a noise outside and found the man acting in the same offensive manner.

The suspect is roughly 40 years old and wore long pants, a red flannel jacket and a toque.

Police believe he lives in the area and that this "may not have been the first time that the suspect has attended this home."

They ask those in the area to check security footage for any suspicious activity involving a male suspect Wednesday between 12:30 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Although the suspect didn't attempt to enter the house, police urge residents to be vigilant and lock doors and windows, especially during overnight hours.

They also ask any suspicious activity or persons be reported to the police immediately.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact police at 705-725-7025 ext. 2741.