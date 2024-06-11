Barrie police enhance holding cells with new health monitoring sensors

The Barrie Police Services (BPS) is taking extra steps to ensure the health of individuals in custody by installing biometric sensors in five holding cells.

"These biometric sensors can monitor motion, respiration and heartbeat and will be invaluable in providing instant health updates when a person is in police custody," the service noted in a release on Tuesday.

If an individual's health changes, alarms will sound in the cellblock to notify staff that medical attention is required.

"The Barrie Police Service has worked with the County of Simcoe Paramedic Services to ensure that paramedics are aware of the biometric sensors and the additional information that BPS members serving in the cellblock will now have access to," the release stated.

"The safety and dignity of anyone, while in the custody of the police, is paramount, and as long as they are in our care, we are responsible for their health and welfare," noted Barrie Police Chief Rich Johnston.

The sensors are in addition to existing tools to monitor detainees, including frequent wellness checks and video and audio monitoring.