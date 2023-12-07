Barrie police bust man and woman in drug trafficking investigation

Police in Barrie executed five search warrants earlier this week in connection with a drug investigation spanning several months.

Officers with the street crime unit took two people into custody on Monday during the raids.

The two are accused of having roughly 2.5 kilograms of cocaine, oxycodone pills, MDMA (commonly known as ecstasy), and a large amount of Canadian cash.

Officers also seized two vehicles as part of the investigation.

A 32-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, both from Barrie, are charged with drug possession, drug trafficking and possession of proceeds obtained by crime over $5,000.

They have since been released from police custody with a future court date.