BARRIE
Barrie

    • Barrie police bust man and woman in drug trafficking investigation

    Police display evidence allegedly seized during search warrants in Barrie, Ont., on Mon., Dec. 4, 2023. (Source: Barrie Police Services) Police display evidence allegedly seized during search warrants in Barrie, Ont., on Mon., Dec. 4, 2023. (Source: Barrie Police Services)

    Police in Barrie executed five search warrants earlier this week in connection with a drug investigation spanning several months.

    Officers with the street crime unit took two people into custody on Monday during the raids.

    The two are accused of having roughly 2.5 kilograms of cocaine, oxycodone pills, MDMA (commonly known as ecstasy), and a large amount of Canadian cash.

    Officers also seized two vehicles as part of the investigation.

    A 32-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, both from Barrie, are charged with drug possession, drug trafficking and possession of proceeds obtained by crime over $5,000.

    They have since been released from police custody with a future court date.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News