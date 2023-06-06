Barrie, Ont. man arrested in human trafficking investigation involving student

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

PGA Tour agrees to merge with Saudi-backed LIV Golf

The PGA Tour ended its expensive fight with Saudi Arabia's golf venture and now is joining forces with it, making a stunning announcement Tuesday of a merger that creates a commercial operation with the Public Investment Fund and the European tour.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver