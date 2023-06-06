Barrie, Ont. man arrested in human trafficking investigation involving student

A Barrie man faces charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation where police believe there could be more victims.

The investigation began in January after police received information about possible human trafficking involving an international female student.

According to provincial police, the student was allegedly exploited in the sex trade through an online advertisement by a company called 'Scarlet Room Agency,' which claimed to provide security and training for sex workers.

Police say another victim has also been identified in the case.

Officers with the Provincial Human Trafficking Intelligence-Led Joint Forces Strategy arrested 40-year-old Casey Perryman on May 25.

He faces two counts of exercising control, direction or influence of a person, material benefit from sexual services, two counts of advertising sexual services, receiving material benefit from sexual services, and sexual assault.

Police say the victims are safe and receiving support.

They believe there are more victims and urge anyone with information to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

The allegations against the accused have not been tested in court.